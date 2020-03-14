Dak Prescott Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cowboys' Contract Offers to Star QB

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is one of many quarterbacks with their futures still up in the air as the new NFL league year approaches.

Prescott's potential new contract with the Dallas Cowboys has been discussed at length for quite some time, but the two parties have yet to come to an agreement.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, the Cowboys "reignited negotiations" with a new offer sheet put on the table.

ESPN.com's Todd Archer also reported on the improved deal submitted by Dallas, which could be in the range of $33.5 million, which is what Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff make.

NFL Network's Jane Slater provided more specifics into what both parties are after in the negotiations.

"Dak Prescott and his camp have met with the Cowboys in recent weeks and I'm told while they don't want to get into the specifics of it that guarantee has gone up a little bit," Slater said. "The sticking point still seems to be the years of that contract. He is leaning more toward a four-year deal. Of course, the Cowboys want a lengthier deal, so the guarantee has gone up a little bit and I'm told that this deal, as it sits, is more than Jared Goff's."

Prescott is due for a significant raise from the $2,025,000 base salary he earned in 2019, per Spotrac.

The 26-year-old is coming off his best passing season with the Cowboys, as he produced 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

The yardage total was more than 1,000 over his previous career high, while the touchdown mark was seven more than his old career best.

Prescott's performance indicates he is in line for a significant raise, and the Cowboys are in the right to want to keep him on a long-term basis.

Two of Dallas' three competitors in the NFC East appear to have long-term solutions at the position with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia and Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.

Combining Prescott with the offensive prowess of new head coach Mike McCarthy might also reap rewards for the Cowboys, who have not had back-to-back 10-win seasons since the mid-1990s.

If Prescott works well in McCarthy's system, Dallas could be more of a consistent contender in the NFC among the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

From the player's perspective, it makes sense to get paid close to, or as much, as the league's top-paid quarterbacks.

Prescott has thrived for four seasons with the Cowboys, and a long-term stay in the pocket could produce success on an individual and team basis.

Completing a deal makes the most sense, but it will likely come down to the details, including the guaranteed money and length, both of which are reportedly being discussed at length.

