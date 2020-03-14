2020 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Big-Ticket Names on Market

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency is almost at our doorstep. Though the market doesn't officially open until Wednesday, teams can begin legally contacting player agents at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

Heading into free agency this year, the destination of some of the most notable names is a complete mystery. While it's always difficult to predict where players will land ahead of the "legal tampering" window, one can usually connect the dots to some degree.

However, with big-ticket players like Tom Brady and Jadeveon Clowney this year, it truly feels like anything can happen.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest buzz with free agency on the horizon.

Tom Brady

While it would seem that Brady's best chance of winning one more Super Bowl would come with the New England Patriots, it's feeling increasingly likely that he'll finish his career elsewhere.

According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, the Patriots only offered Brady a one-year deal that would be well below market value.

"Basically, 'What we're going to be able to do here Tom, is a one-year deal, but it's not going to be for as much money as you got last year,'" Arnold said on Dale & Keefe.

If Brady isn't happy with that offer, he could certainly continue his career with another team. The question, of course, is which one.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, that team could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per Russini, Tampa may be one of the few teams willing to cater to Brady's demands.

"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the playcalling," Russini said on Get Up.

Former Patriots executive and current analyst for The Athletic Michael Lombardi sees Brady going elsewhere.

"I have a strong hunch, call it an instinct, call it something through the grapevine that San Francisco is in play," Lombardi told the GM Shuffle podcast (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI).

While the 49ers could be a long shot—they have Jimmy Garoppolo under contract through 2022—nothing is impossible. If the 49ers really are in play, it may only increase the chance that Brady has played his last down as a Patriot.

Prediction: Brady does not return to New England.

Jadeveon Clowney

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks promised pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney at the beginning of the season that they wouldn't give him the franchise tag in 2020.

Unless Seattle reaches a long-term deal with Clowney before Monday, he's going to hit the open market—and he should be one of the biggest prizes in free agency. Because of this, his salary may be too big for the Seahawks to handle.

Seattle is projected to have just under $59 million in cap space. That's a fair amount, but it's far less than teams like the Miami Dolphins ($93.6 million) and New York Giants ($77.7 million) are projected to have.

Miami and New York don't seem like prime destinations for Clowney, though, as he's made it known that winning is his priority.

"I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team for no money," Clowney said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "That ain't going to fly."

Curiously, though, the Giants are a team that interests Clowney, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

So while Clowney has publicly stated that he only cares about getting to a Super Bowl, a rebuilding—and cap-rich—team might be able to convince him that they aren't far off. The Dolphins, who have the most cap space and three first-round selections, could be that team.

Prediction: Clowney signs with the Dolphins

Trent Williams

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is not a free agent, but he could impact free agency because he is on the trading block. The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play for Washington in 2019 because of a holdout dispute, but he did start 13 games in 2018.

Teams could be interested in Williams as he's one of the game's best offensive linemen when healthy. However, teams do not appear interested at Washington's current asking price. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Washington is seeking a second-round draft pick.

"At that asking price, [a deal] is not going to get done," Garafolo said. “Until the Redskins take a little bit less, you can't get to the second step—which is then going to be the contract stuff, and Trent Williams would like a new contract wherever he goes."

There are several factors that could impact teams' interest in Williams. He didn't play in 2019, he hasn't played a full season since 2013, and he is 31 years old.

However, there aren't a ton of quality left tackles scheduled to reach free agency—the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Castonzo is arguably the top option. Tackle-needy teams who don't have realistic shot at one of the draft's top prospects could be willing to swing a deal closer to draft weekend.

That likely takes teams like the Giants and the Cleveland Browns—both of whom own top-10 selections—out of the equation. A team like Miami—which has five picks in the first two rounds—could make sense, though.

Just don't expect Washington to get a second-round pick in return.

Prediction: Williams is traded before the draft.