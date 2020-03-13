MLB Hopes to Still Play Full 162-Game Schedule Despite Coronavirus Suspension

John Raoux/Associated Press

Despite postponing the first two weeks of the regular season, MLB hopes to play a full 162-game schedule in 2020, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy noted Friday the plan is to move missed games to the end of the regular season, although things could still change, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

MLB announced Thursday that all spring training games would be canceled and the start of the regular season would be delayed at least two weeks amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN.com, COVID-19 has led to 38 deaths in the United States, and there are 1,272 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Friday. More than 4,500 people have died worldwide.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans," the league said in a statement. "MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus."

The 2020 season was scheduled to begin March 26, but games have been postponed through at least April 9.

According to Marly Rivera of ESPN, many players don't believe the season will begin until at least May.

Adding the missed games to the end of the schedule would push the playoffs deep into November.