The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2020

The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2020March 17, 2020
Rest assured that some major NFL trades will happen throughout the offseason.
Lately, the NFL has had a more unpredictable feeling. In addition to the wild, NBA-style trades we've already seen—the Odell Beckham Jr. deal between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, for example—there's a new collective bargaining agreement and a free-agent class led by notable players such as Tom Brady and Philip Rivers.
And that's just skimming the surface.
Not too long ago, some trade ideas were waved off as silly Madden-style fantasies and nothing more. Now? Nothing seems unrealistic.
Here are some major potential trades that could unfurl in 2020, each centered around big names involved in rumblings or players who are simply logical trade candidates thanks to team situations, contracts and other notable factors.
Rams Send Todd Gurley to Dolphins
Let's keep rolling with regrettable runner rates and focus on Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams hit Gurley with a four-year extension worth $57.5 million in the summer of 2018 after he recorded a 1,300-yard campaign with another 788 yards through the air. He went on to be largely unavailable to the Rams in the 2018 Super Bowl and mustered just 857 yards and 12 scores last season on a 3.8 yards-per-carry average.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that "all options are on the table" in early February, and that probably hasn't changed. The Rams only have $22.5 million in cap space and could use more, so a trade to a cap-rich team like the Miami Dolphins would make some sense.
The Dolphins rank first in the NFL with $94.2 million in cap space and happen to have a serious problem at running back after 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick technically led the team in rushing last season.
If nothing else, the Dolphins would gain a potential 25-year-old superstar with little in the way of cap setbacks. That could be a nice way to help the development of a potential rookie quarterback, possibly one selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Bengals Send Andy Dalton to Bears
The Cincinnati Bengals letting Andy Dalton loose one way or another just seems like a matter of time.
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor benched Dalton last season for rookie Ryan Finley, who clearly wasn't ready, and that conveniently helped the Bengals remain positioned to draft Joe Burrow at No. 1.
Now Dalton is a $17.7 million cap hit in 2020 with nothing guaranteed. If he's not traded, he'll likely end up cut.
But that won't stop suitors from at least poking around the idea. According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the Chicago Bears were in contact with the Bengals about a trade.
And while teams like the Indianapolis Colts might make sense for Dalton, the Bears seem like the best fit. They struggled to a .500 mark last year as an otherwise solid roster was dragged down by Mitchell Trubisky and his 63.2 completion percentage with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Dalton, a veteran quarterback who has excelled in good situations and has plenty of playoff experience, could be a massive upgrade.
A deal between the two teams might bake in some form of Cincinnati eating some of the salary. But it's a perfect match as the Bengals could get something—even marginal cap relief—for the departing quarterback while the Bears potentially find a new starter.
Eagles Send Alshon Jeffery to Packers
Free agency has some interesting names like Robby Anderson, and the draft might be hailed as top-flight for wideouts. But that won't stop a team from trading for a proven veteran like Alshon Jeffery if the price is right.
And it might just be. According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading the star wideout.
That's notable for teams in need of receiving help as Jeffery is only 30 with No. 1 potential and has scored six or more times in two of his last three seasons. There are risks, of course. He carries a cap hit of more than $15 million in 2020 and only played in 10 games last year.
A team aggressively looking to acquire talent might be willing to roll the dice on Jeffery, and the Green Bay Packers could qualify. The franchise was comfortable gambling big on defensive talent last offseason and seems like a good fit for Jeffery, who could make quite the running mate for Davante Adams.
No non-Adams wideout hit the 500-yard mark last year despite the arrival of an offensive-minded head coach in Matt LaFleur and 16 games with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While the Packers might be comfortable getting a wideout in this deep draft class, a potential win-now move with Jeffery to go all-in around a 36-year-old Rodgers could further the ambitions of both franchises partaking in the deal.
Redskins Send Trent Williams to Browns
Trent Williams is one of the most obvious movers of the offseason. The more pertinent question now is where he might go.
His relationship with the Washington Redskins seems irreparable if new head coach Ron Rivera can't make it work, and he's reportedly been given permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.
A team has to be straight-up desperate to make this work as Williams is a gamble given his absence over the last year, the fact he'll turn 32 over the summer and his big cap hit after a possible post-trade extension.
So...maybe the Cleveland Browns?
Kevin Stefanski is now the lead man in Cleveland, and the clock is ticking on ensuring quarterback Baker Mayfield succeeds. Greg Robinson, the left tackle last year, got himself benched before an offseason arrest. The Browns could attempt to enter a bidding war on the open market or pray a rookie works out, but Williams is clearly available, and the front office has $61.8 million in cap space.
Remember the point about the clock ticking on Mayfield? The pending arrival of Jack Conklin doesn't change much—Williams is still a viable move. With the Redskins just looking to move on at a decent price, the Browns would be landing a seven-time Pro Bowler at tackle who still has the potential to reach that level of play again.