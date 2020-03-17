The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2020

0 of 4

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Rest assured that some major NFL trades will happen throughout the offseason.

Lately, the NFL has had a more unpredictable feeling. In addition to the wild, NBA-style trades we've already seen—the Odell Beckham Jr. deal between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, for example—there's a new collective bargaining agreement and a free-agent class led by notable players such as Tom Brady and Philip Rivers.

And that's just skimming the surface.

Not too long ago, some trade ideas were waved off as silly Madden-style fantasies and nothing more. Now? Nothing seems unrealistic.

Here are some major potential trades that could unfurl in 2020, each centered around big names involved in rumblings or players who are simply logical trade candidates thanks to team situations, contracts and other notable factors.