Jerry Seinfeld Says He Has No Interest in Buying Mets amid Owner Drama

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jerry Seinfeld might be a lifelong New York Mets fan, but it doesn't mean he wants to buy the team.

The comedian was clear in his stance when asked by TMZ Sports if he would be interested in owning the baseball organization.

"No! The highest level of sports appreciation—particularly baseball—is a hot dog, a beer and a seat," Seinfeld said. "There's nothing higher. That's the pinnacle."

"People think that owning the team is more fun. It's actually less fun," he added.

Jeff and Fred Wilpon still intend to sell the team despite failed negotiations with Steve Cohen, a hedge-fund investor worth $14 billion, per Forbes. Seinfeld doesn't quite have as much money, but his reported net worth of $950 million could help him become a part-owner of his favorite team.

It would also provide him an opportunity to spend more time with good friend Keith Hernandez, who is an announcer for SNY.

However, it seems the 65-year-old is more than satisfied to watch games from the stands.