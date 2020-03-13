Jerry Seinfeld Says He Has No Interest in Buying Mets amid Owner Drama

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld gestures to fans before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jerry Seinfeld might be a lifelong New York Mets fan, but it doesn't mean he wants to buy the team.

The comedian was clear in his stance when asked by TMZ Sports if he would be interested in owning the baseball organization.

"No! The highest level of sports appreciation—particularly baseball—is a hot dog, a beer and a seat," Seinfeld said. "There's nothing higher. That's the pinnacle."

"People think that owning the team is more fun. It's actually less fun," he added.

Jeff and Fred Wilpon still intend to sell the team despite failed negotiations with Steve Cohen, a hedge-fund investor worth $14 billion, per Forbes. Seinfeld doesn't quite have as much money, but his reported net worth of $950 million could help him become a part-owner of his favorite team.

It would also provide him an opportunity to spend more time with good friend Keith Hernandez, who is an announcer for SNY.

However, it seems the 65-year-old is more than satisfied to watch games from the stands.

Related

    MLB Agents, Execs on How Conforto's Injury Could Impact Potential Mets Extension

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    MLB Agents, Execs on How Conforto's Injury Could Impact Potential Mets Extension

    SNY
    via SNY

    Jerry Seinfeld Says No Interest in Buying Mets

    ‘The highest level of sports appreciation is a hotdog, a beer and a seat’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jerry Seinfeld Says No Interest in Buying Mets

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    MLB the Show 20 Player Ratings on Release Day 🎮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB the Show 20 Player Ratings on Release Day 🎮

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Spring Prospect Report 📝

    • Every team's standout prospect • How top prospects will impact your team's roster

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated Spring Prospect Report 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report