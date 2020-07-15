Ravens' Matt Judon Reacts to Not Getting New Contract Ahead of NFL Tag Deadline

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens were unable to agree to a new deal with linebacker Matthew Judon ahead of Wednesday's deadline to sign a multiyear deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He showed his disappointment in a Tweet after the 4 p.m. ET deadline:

Judon will play the 2020 season on the one-year, $16.8 million tender he signed in May after the team used the franchise tag to keep him under team control earlier this offseason. His tender was based on a split between the total for defensive ends and outside linebackers.

There are 12 different players in the NFL who will play on the franchise tag after failing to agree on a long-term contract.

Judon is coming off a breakout 2019 season where he became a leader of one of the top defenses in football as the Ravens went 14-2.

The 27-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection after totaling a team-high 9.5 sacks, a career-best after totaling 19 sacks in his first three years combined. He also led the Ravens with 33 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, invaluable for a team that finished in the top five in the NFL in both points and yards allowed.

The huge year came as he finally saw a bigger role following the departures of Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs last offseason.

Judon's role had fluctuated since he entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2016, often used exclusively on passing downs during his first three seasons. He started all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2019 and took advantage with a strong year ahead of free agency.

The linebacker had earned a huge raise via the franchise tag after making just under $4 million in his first four seasons combined, per Spotrac. He was unable to get more security beyond 2020, but he will get another chance next year when he once again becomes a free agent.

Despite an early playoff exit last year and the future uncertainty, the Ravens still have all the pieces to contend for a Super Bowl in 2020.

With most of the key players back in the lineup and Judon poised to take another step forward in his career, Baltimore should be a favorite to win the championship next season.