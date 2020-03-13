NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Philip Rivers and More Veterans

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Philip Rivers is one of many NFL quarterbacks who could have a new home for the 2020 season.

Rivers' departure was confirmed by the Los Angeles Chargers February 10, and that opened a number of possibilities for which uniform he will put on next season.

The final destination for the 38-year-old will not be determined until after the official league year begins, but there has been plenty of speculation about where he will be playing in 2020.

While Rivers' active hunt for a team will depend on other decisions, Christian Kirksey is out talking with prospective suitors after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Latest Rumors

Philip Rivers

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport provided some insight into Rivers' future during a television hit February 26.

"He does not want to accept retirement at this point, but he said very clearly he wants to play for two more years. There is a team right here in Indianapolis, with a very, very good offensive line, easily the best offensive line Rivers has ever played for, who is ready to win now with a great, young defense who does have interest in Philip Rivers. That is the Colts, and that does seem the most likely option," Rapaport said.

"There are many, many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts. I would also not rule out the Raiders, if they are looking for a veteran quarterback. Tom Brady has been floated by some. I would expect them to take a look at Rivers as well," Rapoport said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also be in the mix for the former Chargers signal-caller.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in January that he was "hearing a lot of buzz about Tampa as a possible landing spot for Philip Rivers."

Before the Buccaneers or Colts move in the direction of pursuing Rivers, they have to finalize plans regarding the quarterbacks that led them in 2019.

Jacoby Brissett, who started the 2019 campaign for the Colts after Andrew Luck retired, is still under contract for another season, per Spotrac.

Tampa Bay is in an easier situation since it can decide not to bring back Jameis Winston, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

No matter which team lands Rivers, he will be aiming to have a bounce-back campaign after throwing 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his final year with the Chargers.

It marked just the third time in his career in which Rivers threw more than 20 picks in a season.

Adding Rivers might be viewed as an upgrade for the Colts, as Brissett threw for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns over 15 games.

Tampa Bay's decision-making could be harder since Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but the concern it has to weigh is whether it can fix his turnover issues since he threw 30 interceptions.

Christian Kirksey

Kirksey has had interest across the league since he was let go from the Cleveland Browns.

According to Rapaport, Kirksey is visiting with the Buffalo Bills Friday and previously met with the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders.

The 27-year-old could help solidify the middle of any defense, but he does have to remain healthy.

Kirksey only played in two contests in 2019, and he participated in seven games in 2018.

However, it is worth noting Kirksey was a strong linebacker when healthy during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

In those two seasons, he produced 286 total tackles, with 182 of the solo variety. He also had 17 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits during that span.

If he returns to full health and comes close to replicating those numbers, he will be viewed as one of the better defensive offseason acquisitions.

If he lands with a contender, like Buffalo or Green Bay, it could help shore up the middle of the field to improve the quality of the rush and pass defense.

Buffalo conceded the third-fewest total yards in 2019, while Green Bay ranked 18th in that category.

If the Raiders added Kirksey, he would be tasked with improving a defense that finished 19th in total yards allowed in 2019.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

