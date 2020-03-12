Sharks Announce Part-Time SAP Center Employee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The exterior of SAP Center at San Jose is shown before an NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Jose Sharks have announced a part-time employee at SAP Center has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The team released the following statement: 

"Late yesterday, Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) received notification that a part-time employee at SAP Center at San Jose has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This person is under self-quarantine and receiving care from medical professionals. ... In coordination with the public health department, SSE Management is following the health authority's determination that risk to the public from that exposure is low and that no additional precautions are necessary. SSE will continue to monitor the situation."

The Sharks said the employee last worked at SAP Center on March 3, when San Jose hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

