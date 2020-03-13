MLB The Show 20 Player Ratings for Top Pitchers and Sluggers on Release Day

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic might have delayed the start of the MLB regular season, but baseball gamers have an alternative as they await Opening Day with bated breath.

MLB The Show 20 was released at midnight for all those who pre-ordered, giving baseball fans at least some semblance of a ballpark atmosphere.

This year's edition features some returning modes—such as "Road to The Show" and "The March to October"—as well as a new mode that will allow users to create fully customizable leagues.

If you did not pre-order The Show, which is only available on PlayStation, you can still pick up your copy after the standard release on Tuesday.

One of the most interesting components of any sports game is player ratings. The Show has its own intricate system in which players are rated according to their hitting, fielding, baserunning or pitching. Moreover, these ratings are not confined to the typical "100" maximum. Players are also rated differently in modes such as "Diamond Dynasty" than they are during offline modes.

But who are some of the top pitchers and hitters in this year's version of The Show?

The 99 Club

Four players were given a 99 overall rating in offline play: Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer.

Trout was named the 2019 American League MVP after yet another spectacular season in which he led the majors in on-base percentage and OPS+ while also leading the AL in slugging percentage. The 26-year-old clubbed 45 homers and led all position players with 8.6 fWAR, per FanGraphs.

Arenado has become a superstar in Colorado thanks to his big-time power as well as his astonishing defense. The Newport Beach, California, native has hit at least 40 homers in three of the last five seasons, including last year when he hit 41 bombs. He has also captured the Gold Glove at third base in each of his first seven seasons in the bigs.

On the bump, deGrom became the first pitcher in Mets history to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards. After a bit of a slow start (for him), he dominated in the second half, going 7-1 with a 1.44 ERA in 14 starts after the All-Star break.

Scherzer has been among the best pitchers in baseball for some time now. The three-time Cy Young Award winner finished third in the voting this year despite a number of injuries that limited his season.

However, he still led the majors in fielding independent pitching while also posting a career-high 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings at the age of 35. It seems "Mad Max" has more in the tank.

Other notables

The full list of offline player ratings has yet to be released, but here are some notable pitching stars and sluggers in "Diamond Dynasty:"

Gerrit Cole: 90 OVR, 99 BRK

Justin Verlander: 90 OVR, 99 BRK

Josh Hader: 88 OVR, 109 K/9

Pete Alonso: 85 OVR, 103 POW R, 106 POW L

J.D. Martinez: 84 OVR, 109 POW L

Giancarlo Stanton: 84 OVR, 104 POW L

Joey Gallo: 83 OVR, 102 POW R, 104 POW L

Christian Yelich: 89 OVR, 100 POW R

Aaron Judge: 88 OVR, 100 POW R

(obtained via Sony San Diego live stream)

All offline ratings should be available after the game's standard release on Tuesday.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.