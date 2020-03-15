10 Notable NFL Players Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

1 of 10

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Let's start with one of the most obvious movers: Trent Williams.

There speculation that new Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera could smooth over the relationship between the team and its star left tackle.

Maybe not.

Williams has made it clear he wants out even after meeting with Rivera. According to ESPN's John Keim, the seven-time Pro Bowler said, "I'm just happy this situation seems to be heading towards an end."

And it will be over soon. Williams presumably wants a new deal even though he spent last year out of football and will be 32 in July. But a team willing to cough up assets for a player who has been one of the best left tackles in football won't mind eating a chunk of cap space to get him a new deal, too.

The only thing stopping a trade now is compensation, but it's akin to a staring contest: Everyone knows Williams wants out, so it's a matter of what the Redskins settle for and when.