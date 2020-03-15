10 Notable NFL Players Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

10 Notable NFL Players Most Likely to Change Teams This OffseasonMarch 15, 2020
The NFL offseason always boasts an underlying theme of change.
Part of that stems from notable players who change teams. This had traditionally been reserved for free agency, though in recent years, the league is trending more toward an NBA feel via big trades (think Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown).
This offseason, at least 10 major names will be playing elsewhere in 2020. A year ago, nine of the 10 biggest free-agent deals were for players who changed teams. Expect something similar this offseason, as well as some notable names who are moved via trade.
These are 10 notable players virtually guaranteed to change teams this offseason either through free agency or trade.
Trent Williams, LT
Let's start with one of the most obvious movers: Trent Williams.
There speculation that new Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera could smooth over the relationship between the team and its star left tackle.
Maybe not.
Williams has made it clear he wants out even after meeting with Rivera. According to ESPN's John Keim, the seven-time Pro Bowler said, "I'm just happy this situation seems to be heading towards an end."
And it will be over soon. Williams presumably wants a new deal even though he spent last year out of football and will be 32 in July. But a team willing to cough up assets for a player who has been one of the best left tackles in football won't mind eating a chunk of cap space to get him a new deal, too.
The only thing stopping a trade now is compensation, but it's akin to a staring contest: Everyone knows Williams wants out, so it's a matter of what the Redskins settle for and when.
Austin Hooper, TE
The Atlanta Falcons have a ton of cap space wrapped up in their biggest stars and don't have much wiggle room (roughly $4.1 million).
Meaning Austin Hooper is free to encourage a bidding war on the free-agent market.
Hooper is only 25 and tallied 787 yards and six scores while averaging 10.5 yards per catch last year in an offense that prioritized Julio Jones and regularly incorporated Calvin Ridley.
When the bidding starts, the Falcons won't be able to keep pace as other teams think about what Hooper could do if he has the chance to be featured even more prominently in an attack, perhaps as the go-to receiving option. That would at least partially explain why his next deal is project at nearly $10 million per year over five seasons.
Joe Schobert, LB
Linebackers who can cover are going to get paid this offseason.
Cory Littleton leads the way in this regard, but Joe Schobert of the Cleveland Browns won't be far behind.
Just ask the Browns, who have said Schobert will likely test the open market. And according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns aren't willing to pay him the$10-plus million per year he's likely to find on the open market.
If that seems like an overpay, it probably is. Schobert allowed a 69.1 percent completion rate last year on 55 targets and missed 10.7 percent of tackles, per Pro Football Reference.
But even so, a cap bump and the desire of teams to have proven players in coverage as opposed to the unknown of rookies will likely keep Schobert's price range well out of reach of what the Browns seem willing to pay.
Nick Foles, QB
Nick Foles is about to earn this honor two offseasons in a row.
Foles went bust with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a four-year, $88 million deal. He got in just four games, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions while Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, showed flashes of being the team's next franchise passer.
And while NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported the Jaguars don't want to move Foles despite interest from other teams, that's exactly what a team not hearing the sort of offers it wants would say.
At this point, it wouldn't make too much sense for the Jaguars to build around a 31-year-old passer who came aboard on a universally panned contract and carried question marks about how he would perform outside the postseason. Jacksonville has collapsed after making the AFC title game in 2017, and the allure of undergoing a rebuild around a rookie quarterback contract (the Jags have roughly $16.3 million in cap space) is too good to pass up.
It's a matter of compensation. But the possibility of an NBA-style trade in which a team eats Foles' cap hit of $22.1 million—if not a trade with a team hoping to squeeze something out of Foles—makes it seem likely he will be on the move.
Chris Harris Jr., CB
Chris Harris Jr. is one of the top players entering free agency, which makes him likelier to move than most.
While the Denver Broncos would probably like to retain Harris, there are just enough flags around him to cause them to shy off market price. Harris will turn 31 in June and just posted a 69.9 grade at Pro Football Focus, down from 85.5 the year prior.
Harris was on the block at the trade deadline, as ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Philadelphia Eagles called the Broncos about him but Denver's asking price was too high.
That might be viewed as a mistake in hindsight. The Broncos could now get nothing for a veteran corner with a projected market value of $11 million per year. Teams with plenty of cap space and in need of a leader at a premium position won't have a problem meeting or exceeding that expectation to keep him away from other teams, including his former club.
Jameis Winston, QB
Forget Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill and Dak Prescott. Jameis Winston is one of the likeliest notable quarterbacks to change teams this offseason.
Winston threw 33 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in 2019. He's only 26 and was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians may not put up with riding this experiment for another season unless he has no other choice.
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported the Buccaneers will go after Tom Brady and a host of others before looping back to Winston. Why pay a projected average annual salary of $26.7 million to Winston when a little more could get a big potential upgrade?
Maybe switching teams will be a boon for Winston. It's hard to find a supporting cast at the skill positions stronger than the Mike Evans-led one in Tampa Bay, but Winston was also stuck behind a poor line and didn't seem to mesh well with Arians schematically.
He'll likely be added to a competition elsewhere.
Philip Rivers, QB
The Philip Rivers era with the Los Angeles Chargers is over, and he's prominent enough to make the list.
Rivers, after all, is one of the most prolific passers of his generation with the 60,000-yard and 400-touchdown marks approaching fast.
But it's not hard to see why the Chargers were content to end the era. They draft sixth and could land their next franchise passer. Rivers is 38 and regressed last season, throwing just 23 touchdowns (his fewest since 2007) and hitting the 20-interception mark for just the third time since entering the league in 2004. And the Chargers stumbled to just five wins.
Which isn't to say other teams won't have an interest in a short-term buy on a quarterback who can still presumably elevate his play in pursuit of a title. But the Chargers are intent on going in a different direction, meaning Rivers will oddly suit up in new colors for the first time in his career.
Melvin Gordon III, RB
The writing is on the wall and has been for a long time, right?
Melvin Gordon III never seemed like a player who would re-up with his team after his botched holdout early last season. The 15th pick in the 2015 draft returned and rushed for eight scores over 12 games, but the Chargers inked Austin Ekeler with a four-year, $24.5 million extension March 6.
That leaves Gordon on the outside looking in and as one of the most perplexing free-agent showcases in quite some time. He's only 26 and has rushed for 36 scores over the last four seasons but averages just four yards per carry.
Still, Gordon has reliably handled 300-plus touches and can be effective in the passing game (career 8.4 yards per catch on 298 targets and 224 receptions). His projected average annual salary is $8.3 million, but it's difficult to predict what the actual figure will be.
The final numbers will likely depend on which team is willing to spend for what sort of role. Will Gordon land as a three-down player or nothing more than a rotational back? Either way, he doesn't figure to be back with the Chargers.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB
The clock is ticking for Teddy Bridgewater.
It would be storybook for Bridgewater to inherit the starting role with the New Orleans Saints after Drew Brees hangs up his cleats.
But Brees isn't ready to retire. That leaves Bridgewater, who will turn 28 next season, with limited time to earn the role of franchise passer again.
Bridgewater was that in Minnesota after he was the 32nd pick in the 2014 draft, but he suffered a knee injury. The numbers remain encouraging, however, as he's a career 65.2 percent passer with 38 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also shined in New Orleans with aa 5-0 record last season while Brees missed time with a thumb injury.
Quietly, Bridgewater could end up landing one of free agency's bigger deals, as he is projected for an annual average salary of $21.5 million. But barring a stunning development between Brees and the Saints, Bridgewater will sign with another team.
Andy Dalton, QB
With the Cincinnati Bengals positioned to pick Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall in the draft, Andy Dalton is on the outs.
While Cincinnati might like the idea of a Jon Kitna-Carson Palmer situation from the mid-2000s, Dalton's contract is too costly. While none of it is guaranteed, he has a cap hit of $17.7 million next season in the final year of his deal.
Which means the Bengals will likely look to trade their longtime franchise passer. There will undoubtedly be interest, and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the Chicago Bears have been in contact.
It's more an issue of "how" than "if" at this stage. Dalton is only 32 and has proved himself to be a capable leader in the right situation. He'd also provide an upgrade for a number of quarterback situations around the league.
The "where" will reveal itself in time. The Bengals will likely try to hold out for the best possible compensation, but since everyone knows Dalton can be cut loose without a cap impact, the staring contest could go on for quite a while.
Salary-cap and contract information via Spotrac.