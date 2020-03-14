Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Biggest Early Cap Casualties

Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Biggest Early Cap CasualtiesMarch 14, 2020
The new league year and NFL free agency don't start until March 18, but teams aren't waiting to make moves. Long-term negotiations are underway for some players, while others have been shown the door in cap-saving moves.
For the cap casualties, being released before the start of free agency can be beneficial. It allows them to get a jump on the market and to be the primary focus of teams that need to strengthen their rosters at those positions.
Interested teams, meanwhile, can potentially address a key need before the frenzy that is free agency's opening day.
Here, we'll examine the top early cap casualties of 2020 and which team makes the most sense for each.
LB Christian Kirksey: Green Bay Packers
After six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Christian Kirksey was released this past week. While injuries are a concern for the Iowa product—he played in just nine games over the past two seasons—Kirksey has been a highly productive linebacker when healthy.
One person who knows this firsthand is Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was head coach of the Browns in Kirksey's first two seasons. Pettine watched him rack up 81 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as a rookie despite starting just eight games.
Kirksey would be a natural fit for Pettine's Packers defense, and he could potentially fill a huge need. With linebackers Blake Martinez, B.J. Goodson and Kyler Fackrell scheduled to hit the open market, Green Bay might need a starting-caliber linebacker.
Given his recent injury history, Kirksey should also be a relatively affordable option, which fits the Packers and their projected $26 million in cap space perfectly. He met with the team Thursday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
CB Trumaine Johnson: Arizona Cardinals
The New York Jets will release cornerback Trumaine Johnson just two years into a five-year, $72.5 million contract, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Johnson signed the deal after a strong 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, and a return to the division could make a lot of sense.
The Arizona Cardinals need help in the secondary. Aside from Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, that group is underwhelming. Only the Detroit Lions allowed more passing yards in 2019. No team allowed more total yards.
While Johnson may not command a huge salary on the open market after his disappointing time in New York, the Cardinals have the cap space to make a compelling offer. They're projected to have over $39 million in space.
Arizona could also offer Johnson a return to the NFC West, where he would play against several familiar foes.
RB Dion Lewis: Detroit Lions
After two seasons, Dion Lewis has been released by the Tennessee Titans, leaving the versatile pass-catching back a free agent. He may not have to wait long to find employment, however.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin reported last month that the Detroit Lions—along with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins—would have interest in Lewis if he became available. He would both fill a need and be a fine fit with Detroit.
The Lions parted with pass-catching back Theo Riddick last offseason, and they could use additional depth behind the oft-injured Kerryon Johnson.
Lewis would also find a familiar face in head coach Matt Patricia. The pair spent three seasons together with the New England Patriots.
EDGE Cameron Wake: Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee also parted with veteran edge-rusher Cameron Wake. While the 38-year-old, who had 2.5 sacks in 2019, is purely a situational rusher at this point in his career, he can still be an asset in that role.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for a situational pass-rusher, as Vinny Curry is scheduled to hit free agency. If Curry leaves, Wake could be a budget option to help replace him. The Eagles are projected to have $45 million in cap space but have several key free agents heading to market.
If Philadelphia brings back players like Malcolm Jenkins—who has a club option in 2020—Rodney McLeod and Ronald Darby, its cap space will shrink quickly.
Joining Philadelphia would reunite Wake with Matt Burke, the team's defensive line coach. Burke was defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018, when Wake averaged over eight sacks.
S Reshad Jones: Denver Broncos
The Dolphins plan to release Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the move set to become official March 18. While that means teams cannot sign him before then, the timeline could potentially work out perfectly for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos have a budding star in safety Justin Simmons, and they gave him the franchise tag Friday. However, the tag is only a short-term option, and the Broncos could use depth behind the Boston College product.
Jones could be a perfect insurance option for Simmons—or a potential replacement if Simmons isn't retained beyond 2019. In 2018, Jones played under assistant defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill, who is now Denver's defensive backs coach.
TE Jimmy Graham: Seattle Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers released tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday, leaving the 10-year veteran looking for a new home. He might be able to find one with a return to the Seattle Seahawks.
Graham had some strong seasons catching passes from Russell Wilson—including a 10-touchdown campaign in 2017 and a 923-yard season the year before. While the Seahawks don't have a dire need at the position, a reunion could benefit them as well.
Seattle recently signed veteran Greg Olsen. However, budding tight end Jacob Hollister will be a restricted free agent, while Will Dissly is recovering from his second major injury in as many seasons. Graham doesn't offer much as a blocker, but he can be a tremendous mismatch near the goal line.
As an insurance policy and a dangerous red-zone threat, the Seahawks could do far worse than signing Graham.
TE Delanie Walker: Green Bay Packers
The Titans released 14-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler Delanie Walker on Friday.
Because of his age (35) and recent injury history (eight games played over the last two seasons), Walker may not be a hot commodity—and it's fair to wonder if he'll consider retirement. If he continues playing, the Packers could provide an ideal situation.
Head coach Matt LaFleur was Walker's offensive coordinator in 2018. While the tight end appeared in only one game that year, he probably grew plenty familiar with LaFleur and his concepts.
Green Bay could also use a veteran pass-catching tight end now that Jimmy Graham has been released. In his seven games last season, Walker averaged 30.7 receiving yards, which is more than Graham averaged (27.9) in 16 games.
Presumably, Walker's deal would be more affordable than Graham's $10 million annual salary was.
CB Xavier Rhodes: Las Vegas Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings released Xavier Rhodes on Friday, which puts another Pro Bowl cornerback on the market. Teams that don't want to wait for players like James Bradberry and Byron Jones to become available—or that don't want to pay the small fortune it will take to land them—will likely move quickly on Rhodes.
The Las Vegas Raiders should be one of those teams. The Raiders ranked just 25th in pass defense in 2019 and could use a player of Rhodes' caliber in the secondary. Though the seven-year veteran may not be as consistent as he was a couple of years ago—he was an All-Pro in 2017—he was still named to the Pro Bowl this past season.
The Raiders have the cap space (a projected $57 million) to make Rhodes an enticing offer. Head coach Jon Gruden has not shied away from signing older veterans and should find a role for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.
DT Linval Joseph: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Vikings released defensive tackle Linval Joseph alongside Rhodes on Friday.
"This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year," general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could provide the two-time Pro Bowler with an immediate opportunity as a replacement for Marcell Dareus. Jacksonville declined Dareus' option for 2020.
Like the Vikings, the Jaguars typically run a four-man front, in which Joseph could rotate with Abry Jones and third-year man Taven Bryan. Joseph should be a relatively inexpensive option—at least compared to the $22.5 million Dareus was set to earn—which could help the team afford edge defender Yannick Ngakoue.
The Jags officially gave Ngakoue the franchise tag Friday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
LB Tahir Whitehead: Kansas City Chiefs
The Raiders released linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday, and one division rival could benefit.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who ranked 26th in run defense last season, could use a run-stopping linebacker to help bolster their defense. Whitehead could excel in this role for the Chiefs.
In his eight pro seasons, Whitehead has amassed 633 tackles. He's racked up at least 100 tackles in each of the past four years—including 108 tackles in 2019—and he's missed a mere three games in his NFL career. The Temple product hasn't missed a game since 2016.
Additionally, Whitehead would bring plenty of familiarity with the AFC West after spending his last two seasons with the Raiders. The soon-to-be 30-year-old would likely be a budget signing—perfect for the Chiefs, who are expected to have less than $20 million in cap space.
