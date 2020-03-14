Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Biggest Early Cap Casualties

0 of 10

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The new league year and NFL free agency don't start until March 18, but teams aren't waiting to make moves. Long-term negotiations are underway for some players, while others have been shown the door in cap-saving moves.

For the cap casualties, being released before the start of free agency can be beneficial. It allows them to get a jump on the market and to be the primary focus of teams that need to strengthen their rosters at those positions.

Interested teams, meanwhile, can potentially address a key need before the frenzy that is free agency's opening day.

Here, we'll examine the top early cap casualties of 2020 and which team makes the most sense for each.