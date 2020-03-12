ATP Men's Tennis Events Suspended for 6 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The ATP announced Thursday that it is suspending all tournaments for at least six weeks because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA canceled the 2020 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday after the Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency after there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.

"While we regret that the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not take place, the ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains as status quo," the ATP said at the time. "We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our player and tournament members with the understanding that direction must be taken from local public health authorities. We are committed to exploring all options for the operation of upcoming tournaments as the health and safety of our players and all other stakeholders remain our top priority. Any further updates will be communicated on ATP platforms."

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal tweeted Monday: "We are here and still deciding what's next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe."

The organizers of the Miami Open, scheduled to begin March 25, said Monday the tournament was intended to move forward as scheduled.

A six-week suspension will postpone or cancel all tournaments through the month of April. If play resumes after six weeks, the first tournament could be the Madrid Open, which begins May 3.

The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. There have been at least 124,500 cases confirmed worldwide, including more than 1,200 in the United States.





