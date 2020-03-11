Blue Jackets to Play Home Games Without Fans Amid Governor DeWine's Order

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 11, 2020

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: A detail of the logo of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the game against the Buffalo Sabres on October 7, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announced Wednesday that he will soon issue an order to ban large gatherings in the state, which will include athletic events moving forward without spectators, as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Following the news, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday afternoon that home games will be closed to the public: 

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of Governor DeWine's announcement today that an order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio is forthcoming. We have been in contact with the National Hockey League regarding this matter and will abide by the state's mandate. Remaining home games while the order is in effect, including tomorrow vs. Pittsburgh, will be played as scheduled, but with restricted attendance in compliance with today's announcement.
 
"Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

