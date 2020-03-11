Tuukka Rask Ends Flyers Winning Run, Auston Matthews' 47th Goal, Top Highlights

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins achieved a few significant milestones with their 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday.

The best team in the NHL became the first to reach 100 points this season and ended Philadelphia's nine-game winning streak while doing so.

Additionally, goalie Tuukka Rask recorded his 50th-career shutout by making 36 saves at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins' Presidents' Trophy quest also received a boost, as the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a 2-1 result to Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews buried his 47th goal into the net to win the contest for the Maple Leafs, who remained above the wild-card hunt with the two points.

Tuesday NHL Scores

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

New York Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Vancouver 5, New York Islanders 4 (Final/Shootout)

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Tuukka Rask's 36-Save Shutout

Auston Matthews' 47th Goal

Nicolas Deslauriers' Hat Trick

Mika Zibanejad Hits 40-Goal Mark

Sebastian Aho Earns 37th Goal

Calle Jarnkrok's Quick Tally Off Faceoff

Morgan Geekie Continues Hot Start

Filip Forsberg Scores Twice in Nashville Win

Evgeni Malkin Extends Point Streak

J.T. Miller Wins Shootout For Vancouver

Bruins End Flyers Winning Streak, Reach 100 Points

Boston used goals from Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron, as well as 36 saves from Rask, to win on the road and end the Flyers' winning run.

The victory pushed the Bruins over 100 points for the third consecutive season. It marked the first time in 40 years that the franchise reached the milestone in three straight years, per NHL Public Relations:

Additionally, Boston hit 100 points in 70 games or fewer for the seventh time in franchise history, per NHL PR:

Rask earned plenty of praise from his teammates for his shutout of the red-hot Flyers, including from forward Charlie Coyle, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman:

"He's that caliber of goalie. The saves he makes ... I remember playing against him, and even in practice it's tough to score on that guy. He battles. He almost makes it look easy. That's a good team, been on fire, and the saves he had tonight were so huge."

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault believed his team had plenty of quality chances to score, per the team's official Twitter account:

The loss kept the Flyers one point back of the Washington Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia does not have an easy route to rebounding from the loss, as it has to visit the Lightning Thursday.

Tampa Bay also suffered a defeat Tuesday, which allowed Boston to open up an eight-point advantage at the top of the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference and Presidents' Trophy standings.

Auston Matthews' Game-Winner Leads Leafs Past Lightning

Tampa Bay's loss came at the hands of Atlantic Division rival Toronto.

While the Maple Leafs did gain ground in the division, they are still 11 points adrift of the Lightning.

Matthews' game-winning goal meant more in the wild-card race, which the Maple Leafs are attempting to avoid by finishing third in the Atlantic.

The 22-year-old is hoping his team can find more consistency down the stretch to secure that position, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy:

"It could be the divisional kind of rivalry (that led to the strong efforts), and obviously we know they're a really good team, so I think we'd like to find ourselves playing more consistently like we have in (those games against Tampa Bay) no matter who it is against and have starts like we did tonight, no matter who we are playing."

On an individual level, Matthews moved within one goal of Boston's David Pastrnak and Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals at the top of the NHL scoring race.

Toronto has a chance to test itself Thursday at home against the Nashville Predators and Saturday at TD Garden versus Boston.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is the top four teams in the Eastern Conference wild-card hunt reside in the Metropolitan Division.

That means the Florida Panthers, who have 78 points, would have to overtake the Maple Leafs before they drop into the wild-card race.

Wednesday NHL Schedule

San Jose at Chicago (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Winnipeg at Edmonton (9 p.m. ET)

St. Louis at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET)

New York Rangers at Colorado (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Ottawa at Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from NHL.com

