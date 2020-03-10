Browns' JC Tretter Elected NFLPA President over Michael Thomas, Sam Acho

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter was elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association on Tuesday.

Tretter beat out fellow finalists Sam Acho (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Michael Thomas (New York Giants) and Russell Okung (Los Angeles Chargers), who'd dropped out of the race and endorsed Thomas after filing a complaint Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBC Declines Al Michaels Trade

    NBC Sports turns down ESPN’s trade offer for Michaels, ESPN still in talks with Peyton Manning

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NBC Declines Al Michaels Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Forgotten QBs Who Could Be Offseason Steals

    @MikeTanier believes these guys could thrive with the right team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Forgotten QBs Who Could Be Offseason Steals

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Need Every Team Should Address in the Draft

    @GDavenport says these positions are better filled in April than March 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Need Every Team Should Address in the Draft

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agency's Best Bargains 💸

    Finding hidden gems at every position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency's Best Bargains 💸

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report