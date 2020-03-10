Browns' JC Tretter Elected NFLPA President over Michael Thomas, Sam Acho

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter was elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association on Tuesday.

Tretter beat out fellow finalists Sam Acho (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Michael Thomas (New York Giants) and Russell Okung (Los Angeles Chargers), who'd dropped out of the race and endorsed Thomas after filing a complaint Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.

