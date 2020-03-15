Every MLB Team's Biggest Trade Chip After Cancelation of 2020 Spring Training

Every MLB Team's Biggest Trade Chip After Cancelation of 2020 Spring TrainingMarch 15, 2020
Spring training has been canceled, and the date for Opening Day is unknown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With more time to assess rosters and a large sample size of spring training completed to see how prospects have progressed, we may see an influx of moves before the season officially begins. So let's examine each team's biggest trade chip since deals can, of course, be consummated up to and past the first meaningful game.
We'll begin with a quick look at obvious contenders—clubs projected to win at least 87 games by FanGraphs—and the highest-rated-yet-expendable minor league chips they might consider flipping in the near term. After that, we'll examine teams with legitimate playoff aspirations who are also unlikely to trade any MLB-ready pieces but might swap redundant top prospects.
Finally, we'll run down the top MLB players who are or should be on the trading block.
Obvious Contenders
The following teams are projected to win 87 games or more by FanGraphs and are unlikely to trade any key 25-man-roster players.
However, these highly rated prospects could land them nice returns if traded but are expendable because they are blocked on the big league depth chart.
Atlanta Braves: OF Drew Waters
Houston Astros: INF Freudis Nova
Los Angeles Dodgers: C Keibert Ruiz
Minnesota Twins: OF Trevor Larnach
New York Yankees: SS Oswald Peraza
New York Mets: 3B Brett Baty
Tampa Bay Rays: INF Vidal Brujan
Washington Nationals: INF Luis Garcia
Playoff Hopefuls
These clubs fall below the projected 87-win threshold but have obvious plans on contending, which means they're only likely to deal a legitimate prospect who's blocked at his position at the highest level or represents a redundancy within the team in question's system.
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Alek Thomas
Chicago White Sox: 1B Andrew Vaughn
Cincinnati Reds: 3B Jonathan India
Los Angeles Angels: OF Jordyn Adams
Oakland Athletics: SS Robert Puason
Milwaukee Brewers: INF Brice Turang
Philadelphia Phillies: INF Alec Bohm
San Diego Padres: SS CJ Abrams
St. Louis Cardinals: 3B Nolan Gorman
Texas Rangers: SS Maximo Acosta
Toronto Blue Jays: SS Jordan Groshans
Baltimore Orioles: RHP Mychal Givens
Baltimore Orioles right-hander Mychal Givens won't hit arbitration until 2021 and averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season while notching 11 saves.
The O's are in unambiguous rebuild mode and could dangle him to any number of contenders looking for relief help, which is to say basically every contender.
The 29-year-old wouldn't bring back a massive haul, but he's Baltimore's most swappable piece.
Boston Red Sox: CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox already dealt right fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, signaling their desire to shift into a retool—if not an outright rebuild.
They could continue the process by dealing center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
Bradley is hitting .385 in the Grapefruit League and is a Gold Glove-caliber fielder (he won the prize in 2018) who's entering his contract year.
He'd be a rental for any buyer, but now is the moment to move him if the Sox are so inclined.
Chicago Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant
The Chicago Cubs may well try to contend in a deep but wide-open National League Central. But the persistent trade rumors surrounding third baseman Kris Bryant can't be ignored.
If the Cubs get off to a hot start, it's highly unlikely Bryant will be dealt this season. But if they don't, the 2016 NL MVP and three-time All-Star would net Chicago a bushel of prospects at or before the July 31 trade deadline.
He's 28 years old and controllable through 2021. And there's been enough chatter about the Cubbies trading him to believe there's momentum behind a possible swap.
Cleveland Indians: SS Francisco Lindor
As with Bryant, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor's name has churned through the rumor mill this winter.
The Tribe haven't dealt him yet, but according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, extension talks between him and Cleveland have been suspended.
He's under club control through 2021 and entering his age-26 season. The Indians could keep him and try to contend, but his trade value may never be higher, and Cleveland's odds of keeping him beyond next season are slim to none.
Colorado Rockies: 3B Nolan Arenado
The Colorado Rockies seemed to anger third baseman Nolan Arenado by not doing what it took to build a legitimate contender around him this winter.
Arenado pledged to "play hard and play for my teammates," per MLB.com's Thomas Harding, but he seems like a guy who wouldn't mind swapping laundry.
He could wait until his opt-out clause kicks in after the 2021 season, but the Rockies should trade him this summer (or spring) and boost their farm system.
Detroit Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd
The rebuilding Detroit Tigers could hold on to 29-year-old lefty Matthew Boyd, who's under club control through 2022.
However, he'd fetch a hefty return after averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 185.1 frames last season.
It's a tough call for the Tigers. But considering their contention window likely won't open for at least another couple of seasons, maximizing Boyd's value now or at the trade deadline could be the wisest play.
Kansas City Royals: INF Whit Merrifield
Whit Merrifield paced MLB with 206 hits last season while hitting .302 for the Kansas City Royals. He's signed through 2023.
He's also 31, and Kansas City is unlikely to be a contender for at least a few seasons.
Any number of current contenders would come calling if the Royals made Merrifield available, and he'd surely reel in a trove of young talent.
Miami Marlins: INF Jonathan Villar
The Miami Marlins signed veteran Jonathan Villar to a one-year, $8.2 million contract this winter. So far, the veteran infielder has posted an .801 OPS in spring training.
It would seem premature for the Fish to dangle him on the trade market, but their chances of contending in the deep NL East are essentially zero.
If a contender with a need in the infield comes calling, Miami should pick up the phone and flip Villar for prospects who could help down the road.
Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco
The Pittsburgh Pirates already traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fellow outfielder Gregory Polanco could be next.
The 28-year-old has had a hot spring, posting a 1.167 OPS through 24 plate appearances.
He hit just .242 with a .301 on-base percentage for the Bucs in 2019 and missed significant time while recovering from shoulder surgery. Now that he's healthy and hitting, he could land Pittsburgh a solid return.
San Francisco Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija
Jeff Samardzija had a bounce-back season for the San Francisco Giants in 2019, posting a 3.52 ERA in 181.1 innings.
He's also looked sharp in three spring starts, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts in 8.2 frames.
The Giants appear to be headed for a rebuild and have several fading veterans with virtually untradeable contracts, including catcher Buster Posey.
Samardzija is owed $19.8 million in 2020, but given his recent rebound, he could fetch a decent prospect and take a chunk of change off San Francisco's payroll.
Seattle Mariners: 3B Kyle Seager
According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, multiple teams reached out to the Mariners about third baseman Kyle Seager this winter.
He's still wearing an M's uniform, but that could change at any moment.
Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto loves to wheel and deal, and the Mariners are in rebuild mode. Seager will make $19.5 million this season, he'll earn $18.5 million in 2021, and he has a club option for $15 million in 2022.
That's not peanuts, but his consistent production and veteran presence could help any number of contenders.