Every MLB Team's Biggest Trade Chip After Cancelation of 2020 Spring Training

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Spring training has been canceled, and the date for Opening Day is unknown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With more time to assess rosters and a large sample size of spring training completed to see how prospects have progressed, we may see an influx of moves before the season officially begins. So let's examine each team's biggest trade chip since deals can, of course, be consummated up to and past the first meaningful game.

We'll begin with a quick look at obvious contenders—clubs projected to win at least 87 games by FanGraphs—and the highest-rated-yet-expendable minor league chips they might consider flipping in the near term. After that, we'll examine teams with legitimate playoff aspirations who are also unlikely to trade any MLB-ready pieces but might swap redundant top prospects.

Finally, we'll run down the top MLB players who are or should be on the trading block.