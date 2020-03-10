Tom Brady Rumors: Raiders, Chargers, Bucs, Titans Most Likely Landing Spots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Several teams have stood out as top contenders for Tom Brady with the quarterback set to enter free agency.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are all possibilities for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"Those four teams are the most likely," Darlington said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show.

Though there was some speculation Brady will end up with the San Francisco 49ers, that no longer seems likely.

"The silence is deafening," Darlington added.

Brady has spent his 20-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in history. However, a disappointing 2019 season featured a career-low QBR (52.5), while the team suffered a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

While Brady could still return to New England, a recent phone call with head coach Bill Belichick "didn't go well," according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

This still leaves him with several interesting possibilities, including the Titans, with whom he can rejoin former teammate and current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs thanks to a good defense and strong running game, and Brady could be a missing piece to get the team over the top after its AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year's starter, Ryan Tannehill, will also be a free agent, which is the same situation in Tampa Bay with Jameis Winston and Los Angeles with Philip Rivers. Each of these teams could decide Brady is an upgrade over last year's option.

It's a different situation with the Raiders, as Derek Carr is signed through 2022. However, the team is moving, and Brady could help generate excitement for the fanbase in the franchise's first season in Las Vegas.

It seems Brady has no shortage of options as free agency is set to open March 18.