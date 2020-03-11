2020 NFL Free Agency Rumors Tracker: No Clarity Yet on Tom Brady Saga

4 of 5

Al Bello/Getty Images

The value of the offensive line market completely changed recently.

A much greater emphasis is now placed on veteran blockers with previous NFL experience instead of drafting and developing offensive linemen. The reason why is simple: Due to practice and schematic limitations, offensive linemen come into the league less prepared than ever.

As a result, teams are investing heavily in proven commodities. The league's highest-paid center (Rodney Hudson), guard (Brandon Brooks) and tackle (Lane Johnson) on an annual basis signed their deals within the last year.

So, any time a significant name potentially becomes available, NFL teams should be all over the opportunity to add a quality piece to their front five.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson has been brought up in trade talks. Jackson is a massive people-mover, who started 83 games over his six-year career, though his 2019 campaign ended on injured reserve due to an elbow injury.

Jackson carries a hefty $9.3 million base salary over the next three seasons—none of which is guaranteed. To place the number into context, eight different guards have a higher salary-cap hit this fall, according to Over The Cap.

A weak free-agent offensive tackle will likely cause more teams to look inward to improve their offensive fronts.