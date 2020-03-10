Report: NBC Declines Al Michaels Trade Offer; ESPN in Talks with Peyton Manning

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

NBC has reportedly turned down ESPN's attempt to acquire veteran NFL play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, but ESPN remains in pursuit of Peyton Manning to serve as the color analyst for Monday Night Football, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Michaels has two years remaining on his contract, and NBC spokesman Greg Hughes said the following regarding his status: "We look forward to Al completing his contract and calling Sunday Night Football games on NBC."

While ESPN had reportedly hoped to convince NBC to trade it Michaels in an effort to pair him with Manning, ESPN still wants Manning regardless of Michaels' status. However, Marchand noted that Manning has "not fully indicated" he wants to transition into broadcasting.

Two years ago, ESPN went with a three-man booth featuring play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland, but after Witten returned to the NFL to play for the Dallas Cowboys last season, Tessitore and McFarland moved forward as a two-man team.

Both iterations were widely panned by football fans, which has prompted ESPN to attempt to make some big moves to improve the Monday Night Football viewing experience.

According to Marchand, ESPN offered Tony Romo a 10-year, $140 million deal, but he decided to stay with CBS on a 10-year, $180 million contract. That leaves Manning as the biggest fish potentially available, but it is far from a guarantee he will agree to become an announcer.

Manning has a working relationship, as his Peyton's Places show aired on ESPN+. ESPN pursued him for Monday Night Football last year as well, and it was only after he could not be secured that it decided to move forward with Tessitore and McFarland.

Marchand noted that while Tessitore and McFarland have not been told they aren't coming back in 2020, it's clear ESPN is trying to make some changes.

In the event that ESPN does manage to sign the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback and make him the color analyst for MNF, Marchand speculated that ESPN could look to bring in Ian Eagle or Kevin Burkhardt to do play-by-play since they are the No. 2 options at that spot at CBS and Fox, respectively.

If Manning once again resists ESPN's overtures, Marchand noted that a three-man booth of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese is possible, as is transitioning Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit from the collegiate ranks.