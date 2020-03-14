2020 NFL Free Agency: Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?

0 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Money is about to waterfall throughout the NFL again as free agency opens, tags go out and teams lock down players on extensions.

With an expected cap of about $200 million, another escalation on the open market is as likely as it gets. Naturally, tag and extension numbers will also rise.

The teams poised to spend the most on talent in the coming weeks and months have ample cap space, plenty of their own players to retain, extensions to consider and a desire to get out and be active on the open market.

As the free-agent frenzy gets ready to kick into high gear, these teams figure to emerge as the biggest spenders.