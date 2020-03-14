2020 NFL Free Agency: Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?March 14, 2020
Money is about to waterfall throughout the NFL again as free agency opens, tags go out and teams lock down players on extensions.
With an expected cap of about $200 million, another escalation on the open market is as likely as it gets. Naturally, tag and extension numbers will also rise.
The teams poised to spend the most on talent in the coming weeks and months have ample cap space, plenty of their own players to retain, extensions to consider and a desire to get out and be active on the open market.
As the free-agent frenzy gets ready to kick into high gear, these teams figure to emerge as the biggest spenders.
New York Jets
Here come the New York Jets.
After a 7-9 showing last year and with no winning season since 2015, the Jets have about $56.7 million in cap space and will aim to capitalize on building around Sam Darnold's rookie deal.
According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have eyes on multiple free-agent linemen. And considering this is the team that threw more than $50 million at Le'Veon Bell over four seasons, that figures to mean focusing on costly top-tier guys like Brandon Scherff and Anthony Castonzo.
The Jets coughed up 52 sacks last year and couldn't get a push in the running game (3.3 yards per carry). The defensive secondary was also a mess and lacks depth, so after they told cornerback Trumaine Johnson he will be released, per Mehta, they could also end up being players for high-end corners like Chris Harris Jr. and Byron Jones.
Keep in mind the Jets will also have to spend big if they want to retain No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson, among other potential departures.
Miami Dolphins
So begins the next phase of the master plan for the Miami Dolphins: talent acquisition.
The Dolphins sold off some assets over the past year while rebuilding around head coach Brian Flores' vision. Besides its ample draft selections, the team can get to work in free agency with about $93.7 million in cap space.
Where to start? And where does it end?
The Dolphins have to beef up a line that permitted 58 sacks last season, especially if they find a potential franchise passer in the draft. That could mean a top-tier guard like Joe Thuney or a tackle such as Andrew Whitworth. Or think Jack Conklin on the right side.
Flip to the other trenches, where the Dolphins are devoid of an elite pass-rusher a year removed from generating just 23 sacks. Coughing up ridiculous money for a Yannick Ngakoue-tier rusher would make some sense. Maybe the Dolphins pay top-of-the-line money for someone like Chris Jones on the defensive interior and start feeling around for a Minkah Fitzpatrick replacement in the secondary.
Anything is on the table, really. It's more of a "how" than an "if" at this point. Throw in draft-class expenses and possible extensions, and the Dolphins are bound to finish among the biggest spenders.
Don't discount the idea that Miami could pay up for a quarterback, too, instead of drafting one. Just a thought.
Las Vegas Raiders
Think general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden aren't going to make splashes again? Fat chance the Las Vegas Raiders go into the offseason and perform in a reserved manner.
The Raiders went wild with gambles an offseason ago, bringing aboard Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict, Richie Incognito and Trent Brown, who, with a $66 million deal, has the same cap hit in 2020 as Derek Carr.
So what's next?
Considering how Brown and Burfict blew up in the Raiders' faces, those positions are again on tap. None of the team's wideouts hit the 700-yard mark last year, so look for Gruden and Co. to be hot after an A.J. Green or Amari Cooper if they slip to the market. And at linebacker, expect top-tier names like Cory Littleton to be linked to the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have a little more than $57.3 million to work with right now and could end up clearing even more space. Gabe Jackson, a $9.6 million cap hit in 2020, is potentially available for trade, according to NFL' Network's Ian Rapoport.
Big splashes, paying two first-round picks, possible re-signings and more solidify the Raiders as obvious big spenders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Much of the offseason speculation has centered on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians going out and getting a veteran passer.
Backed by about $85 million in cap space, the Buccaneers would be able to comfortably absorb a franchise-passer hit if they do spring for a guy like Philip Rivers. It does make sense to go after a veteran who can win now and would likely flourish playing under Arians and throwing to a cast that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard.
If the Buccaneers, for some reason, decide to hang on to Jameis Winston over the short term, a tag number would come in at $27-plus million, too. And that's just talking about the quarterback position.
The front office struck gold on a $4 million buy last year with 19.5-sack edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett. It won't want to let one of its rare hits go, so expect an extension that flirts with top-market money.
Tampa Bay's retention list might not stop at Barrett, either—not with names like Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib and even Ndamukong Suh set to hit the market. Add in a rookie class and whatever else the organization does in an effort to upswing from 7-9, and it's going to be quite the expensive offseason.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys feel like a team that could end up spending every cent of its roughly $74 million in free space.
There's Dak Prescott to consider. The Cowboys found another gem of a franchise passer and can't afford to let him go, so it's safe to presume they cough up most of the leverage and eat a huge contract. ESPN's Todd Archer reported the latest proposal sent to Prescott came in at $33 million annually, and if he's not accepting that, the number could always climb higher.
Don't forget extensions for wideout Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the New York Jets have an interest in the latter, meaning a bidding war could erupt and force the Cowboys to pay north of $15 million in average annual value.
As for Cooper, he wants to stay, as he told 105.3 The Fan: "I love being a Dallas Cowboy. I think about it almost every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life."
Good news: Besides the fact he's the best wideout set to be a free agent, he can play the market, where Spotrac values him at a $19.7 million average annual salary.
Besides the big three, the Cowboys have to pay a draft class and worry about other free agents, too. Jerry Jones and Co. are busier than most right about now.