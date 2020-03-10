NFL Rumors: Franchise Tag Deadline Extended Until Monday amid CBA Talks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla. The NFL would love the main focus of 2019 to be on the celebrations of its 100th season. After an egregious missed penalty (or two) that basically kept the Saints from making the Super Bowl and helped the Rams get there instead, there was little chance attention could be diverted from the guys with the whistles and their impact on games. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL has reportedly extended the deadline for teams to use their franchise tag from Thursday to Monday, March 16, amid the Players Association's final vote on a new collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Need Every Team Should Address in the Draft

    @GDavenport says these positions are better filled in April than March 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Need Every Team Should Address in the Draft

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL 2K Games Returning 🎮

    League announces new partnership with 2K for ‘non-simulation’ games starting in 2021

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL 2K Games Returning 🎮

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 😨

    See which player your team is overpaying ahead of free agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 😨

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Marshal Yanda to Retire

    Ravens eight-time Pro Bowl guard will announce retirement this week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Marshal Yanda to Retire

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report