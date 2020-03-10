NFL Rumors: Franchise Tag Deadline Extended Until Monday amid CBA Talks

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL has reportedly extended the deadline for teams to use their franchise tag from Thursday to Monday, March 16, amid the Players Association's final vote on a new collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.