NFL Rumors: Franchise Tag Deadline Extended Until Monday amid CBA Talks

NFL Rumors: Franchise Tag Deadline Extended Until Monday amid CBA TalksMarch 10, 2020
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
The NFL has reportedly extended the deadline for teams to use their franchise tag from Thursday to Monday, March 16, amid the Players Association's final vote on a new collective bargaining agreement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
