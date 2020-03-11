Predicting the Worst Contracts of 2020 NFL Free Agency

1 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Predicted contract: Four years, $120 million with $60 million guaranteed

Somebody will do it. It might not be the New England Patriots, but somebody will bite and offer Tom Brady a contract worth around or more than $30 million per year with multiple seasons essentially guaranteed.

They'll do it even though Brady's rate-based numbers plummeted during his age-42 season, and even though he completed just 57 percent of his passes, averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt and posted a passer rating of just 80.8 in the second half of that 2019 campaign.

They'll do it because they'll hope to capture some of that Brady magic; they'll convince themselves that the guy who has been killing them all these years has enough left in the tank to make at least one more Super Bowl run in the right environment.

And they might even do it because they believe Brady's high-profile brand will be a boon to ticket and merchandise sales.

They might be right about that in the short term. The problem is Brady very likely has nothing left, because no quarterback ever really has at his age. And that probably means his numbers won't improve, and his sharp decline will continue, and he won't help his new team win a lot more games.

And ultimately, that's the only thing that really keeps fans' attention.

Eventually, the Tom Brady novelty will wear off. And at that point, his contract will become an albatross.