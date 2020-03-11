Predicting the NFL's Biggest Early Contract Extensions in 2020 Free Agency

Predicting the NFL's Biggest Early Contract Extensions in 2020 Free AgencyMarch 11, 2020
This week, several NFL teams are deciding whether to use their franchise tags on their top pending free agents. In most cases, the tag ensures that a player doesn't depart in the offseason—though at a considerable cost.
Teams that don't want to deal with difficult tag decisions can typically avoid them by signing players to early extensions. The Philadelphia Eagles, for example, gave quarterback Carson Wentz a three-year deal last offseason, keeping the 2016 first-round pick off the market until 2025.
Not only did the Eagles lock up Wentz for the next half-decade, but they did so at what could be a bargain rate just a couple of years from now because of ever-growing player salaries.
Early extensions carry risks, of course, which is why teams don't always do them. Injuries or poor play can make them look like bad deals quickly.
With all of this in mind, let's dig into some early contract extensions—involving players who won't be free agents in 2020—that could get done after the start of the new league year and free agency March 18.
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams insist that they're not in a rush to extend cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
"There's really no timeline on that, like when the deal gets done, at this point," general manager Les Snead said late last month, per Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "But we'd definitely like to have Jalen helping the Rams for more than just the 2020 season."
Los Angeles would be better off getting a deal done this offseason and avoiding any potential tag drama next year. This is a player the Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to obtain. Risking him leaving or holding out next offseason would be a mistake.
Locking up Ramsey now could also save L.A. a lot in the long run. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is the current market leader with an annual salary of just over $15 million. A new top contract could emerge during free agency, and giving Ramsey an extension that beats it might be the best long-term option.
The extension: Five years, $80 million with $45 million guaranteed
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans don't have to worry about quarterback Deshaun Watson hitting the open market next offseason. With the fifth-year option, they can keep the 2017 first-round pick under contract through the 2021 season.
However, doing an extension now could save the franchise a lot of money over the long term. There's a bit of a next-man-up mentality with quarterback contracts—meaning the newest deal is often among the most expensive.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys recently offered Dak Prescott a contract worth more than $33 million annually. While this wouldn't make Prescott the league's highest-paid quarterback, it would put him in the top five.
It would not be a shock to see the Texans extend Watson, just like the Eagles did with Wentz in his third offseason.
The extension: Four years, $138 million with $105 million guaranteed
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
If Watson does get an extension this offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be the next domino to fall, largely for the same reasons.
Taken in the same draft as Watson, Mahomes can be under team control for two more years without an extension. However, there's zero possibility that a deal done two years from now would be as financially beneficial to the Chiefs as one completed this offseason.
It seems likely that the Kansas City would wait until Watson's contract is done so that it has a starting point for negotiations. Regardless, the 2018 MVP and reigning Super Bowl champion will likely become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.
The extension: Four years, $144 million with $110 million guaranteed
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have a decision looming on running back Christian McCaffrey. Like Watson and Mahomes, he can be controlled through 2021, but Carolina may be more inclined to trade him.
"The Panthers could want to unload McCaffrey for a ton of capital before they get to a possible holdout or have to pay him," The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue wrote. "There are mixed views inside the building about whether the Panthers are truly in a burn-it-all-down rebuild."
If Carolina wants to keep arguably its best player, an early extension would make sense. Granting one this offseason would allow the Panthers to avoid the sort of contract drama the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers experienced last offseason with Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon III, respectively.
McCaffrey topped both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him top the running back market.
The extension: Four years, $61 million with $41 million guaranteed
David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari could receive an early extension for a couple of reasons. He's coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, is on the right side of 30 and has just one year remaining on his current contract.
Giving Bakhtiari, 28, an extension now would allow the Packers to keep their franchise left tackle for potentially the remainder of Aaron Rodgers' prime playing days and keep his price down.
Depending on what tackles like Anthony Castonzo and Jack Conklin get in free agency this year, the price for free-agent linemen could skyrocket in 2021. Last offseason, Trent Brown got a free-agency deal worth $16.5 million annually—nearly $2 million more than Bakhtiari is set to earn in 2020.
Keeping Bakhtiari's cap hit down could be big in 2021, when Rodgers is expected to carry a hit of more than $36 million.
The extension: Four years, $70 million with $40 million guaranteed
Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans
Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil might be the first player to receive an early extension this offseason. There's virtually no chance the Texans allow the Pro Bowler to sniff free agency in 2021.
They traded a pair of first-round picks and a second-rounder as part of the package to acquire Tunsil, presumably to protect Watson for the next half-decade or so.
Indeed, it seems that Tunsil expects to get a new deal soon. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Mississippi product is in the process of hiring new representation for the upcoming negotiations.
Getting Tunsil's contract done before Watson's could allow the Texans to use the guarantee of established blindside protection as a bargaining tool.
The extension: Five years, $90 million with $45 million guaranteed
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Getting an extension done with Kirk Cousins could prove to be difficult. The 31-year-old has a fully guaranteed salary of $31 million in 2020 and a shot at another payday looming in 2021. However, doing so would benefit the Minnesota Vikings greatly.
Minnesota is projected to have less than $1 million in cap space. The Vikings also have key players like Anthony Harris, Everson Griffen and Mackensie Alexander scheduled to hit the free-agent market.
Extending Cousins, who was a Pro Bowler in 2019, could free up valuable cap space.
Cousins would likely require another fully guaranteed contract, but a backloaded deal could give the Vikings some breathing room this offseason.
The extension: Three years, $93 million fully guaranteed
DeForest Buckner, DL, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers aren't in as dire a cap situation as Minnesota, but they are projected to have just under $18 million in room. Because of this, extending defensive lineman DeForest Buckner—one of their top young defenders—would make a ton of sense.
Buckner is set to play on his fifth-year option for $14.4 million. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are "pushing" to get a deal done.
The 25-year-old could get a contract similar to the four-year, $68 million extension Grady Jarrett signed with Atlanta when he became the latest defensive tackle to get a big payday, especially if the money can be spread around to help alleviate the Niners' cap situation.
The extension: four years, $70 million with $43 million guaranteed
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.