Former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday Sells Florida Mansion for $8.5M

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Colorado Rockies' Matt Holliday looks over in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Apologies to anyone with $8.5 million laying around. Matt Holliday's Florida mansion is no longer on the market.

The former Major League Baseball slugger reportedly sold the house that was custom-built in 2013 for $8.5 million, per TMZ Sports. The house features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an eight-car garage, home theater, pool, spa, wine cellar and gourmet chef's kitchen, plus a two-bedroom and two-bathroom guest house.

Holliday's former place is in the same Jupiter, Florida, neighborhood that Serena Williams, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka live in.

The 40-year-old played from 2004 through 2018 for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

He was a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger who won the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals and 2007 batting title with the Rockies.

