Colts, Jaguars, Texans Announce $100K Joint Donation to Nashville Tornado Relief

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans made a $100,000 joint donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to aid in the recovery from the tornadoes that hit Nashville, Tennessee, and the surrounding area.

According to CNN, at least 24 people died as a result of the disaster.

The Tennessee Titans made a $1 million donation toward the relief efforts, and the NFL Foundation chipped in $250,000 as well.

"Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes," CFMT President Ellen Lehman said. "This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football and said members of the team were planning to clean up the debris caused by the storms.

Along with the Titans, the Nashville Predators joined in the effort to help the region. The team announced shortly after the tornadoes hit that it would be serving pizza at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators and others throughout the NHL made monetary donations as well.

AccuWeather founder Dr. Joel N. Myers estimated the tornadoes may potentially have caused $1.5 billion to $2 billion in damage throughout Tennessee.

