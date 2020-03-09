Michael Daily Arrested, Allegedly Posed as Tim Lincecum to Ravens' Hayden Hurst

Nick Wass/Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man named Michael Daily scammed Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to receive game-used jerseys he then tried to sell online, according to TMZ Sports.

According to the police, Daily posed as former MLB pitcher Tim Lincecum on Twitter—apparently including a verified blue checkmark—and asked Hurst for signed memorabilia for a charity donation.

Daily has been charged with identity theft, theft by deception and unlawful use of a computer, per TMZ.

