Michael Daily Arrested, Allegedly Posed as Tim Lincecum to Ravens' Hayden Hurst

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man named Michael Daily scammed Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst to receive game-used jerseys he then tried to sell online, according to TMZ Sports.

According to the police, Daily posed as former MLB pitcher Tim Lincecum on Twitter—apparently including a verified blue checkmark—and asked Hurst for signed memorabilia for a charity donation.

Daily has been charged with identity theft, theft by deception and unlawful use of a computer, per TMZ.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

