Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams, NYG 'Not Close' on Contract Extension

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants have attempted to re-sign defensive lineman Leonard Williams, but the two sides are reportedly "not close" on a new deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams is reportedly also expected to have a "strong" market if he hits free agency.

The Giants have until Tuesday to use the franchise tag, but the team could also let him become an unrestricted free agent.

A franchise tag on a defensive tackle would be worth $15.5 million guaranteed for 2020, per OverTheCap.com.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, it's currently "50/50" on the two sides agreeing on a long-term deal.

The Giants could feel pressure to retain Williams after acquiring him midseason this year in a trade with the New York Jets. The squad sent a 2020 third-round pick and a conditional 2021 pick for just eight games, resulting in 26 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Losing two draft picks just to finish 4-12 before the player leaves in free agency would certainly be a disappointing result.

On the other hand, the trade stipulated the conditional pick would come in the fourth round if he is re-signed before the start of the league year (March 18). If the team waits until then, the pick would come in the fifth round.

The Giants could be waiting until the opportune moment to announce a new deal while limiting the cost of the trade.

The 25-year-old has only scratched the surface of his ability in the NFL as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Though he only had 17 sacks in his first four years combined, he had 85 quarterback hits in that stretch.

Last season, he totaled 17 quarterback pressures in eight games with the Giants, per Pro Football Reference. Even though he didn't even get a full sack, he still showed he can affect a game with his pass-rushing ability.