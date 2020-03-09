MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand, 2020 Mid-Spring Training Edition

6 of 6

Mark Brown/Getty Images

5. Atlanta Braves

Despite the departure of Josh Donaldson, the Braves still look like the team to beat in the NL East.

Marcell Ozuna was signed to fill his void in the middle of the lineup, while the in-house combination of Johan Camargo and Austin Riley will be entrusted with handling third base duties.

On the pitching side, free-agent signing Cole Hamels is expected to miss the start of the season with a shoulder discomfort, but he will eventually be a welcome veteran addition to a young rotation. In his absence, non-roster invitee Felix Hernandez (8.2 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) is battling with top prospect Kyle Wright (8.1 IP, 2 ER, 12 K) and a handful of others for the No. 5 starter job.

4. Houston Astros

It's going to be a long season for the Astros.

That said, there is no denying that there is still a ton of talent on their roster, and they remain the team to beat in the AL West and a clear contender for the AL pennant.

The offense returns intact and will have outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez for a full season. The uncertainty lies in the back end of the starting rotation, where a healthy Lance McCullers Jr. and up-and-comers Jose Urquidy and Josh James will be counted on for stability behind Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.

3. Tampa Bay Rays

With the lowest payroll in baseball at $64.2 million last season, the Rays won 96 games and took the Astros to five games in the ALDS.

The health of Blake Snell, who received a cortisone shot in his elbow earlier this spring, remains to be seen. That said, a rotation of Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow, Yonny Chirinos, Ryan Yarbrough and perhaps an opener still has a chance to be the strength of the team.

Offensively, they added some pop with the additions of Yoshi Tsutsugo and Hunter Renfroe, but they remain a team that will go as far as their excellent pitching staff can carry them.

2. New York Yankees

The Yankees moved into the No. 1 spot in our offseason power rankings following the addition of Gerrit Cole, but a rash of injuries to key players this spring has knocked them down.

Luis Severino is lost for the season to Tommy John surgery, James Paxton will miss several months following a microscopic lumbar discectomy, Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in his rib, and Giancarlo Stanton is on the shelf with a calf strain.

They thrived with the next-man-up mentality last year, and potential rotation stand-in Jonathan Loaisiga (7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) is already looking like the next key contributor to emerge out of necessity.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have a projected starting lineup of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Will Smith and Gavin Lux.

They also have a starting rotation of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, David Price, Alex Wood and Julio Urias, with the likes of Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Ross Stripling waiting in the wings as alternative options.

If the bullpen can hold it together, with free-agent signing Blake Treinen serving as a key late-inning arm, this team has a chance to steamroll the competition. The roster is stacked, but it still needs to prove it on the field after several years of disappointing final results.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.