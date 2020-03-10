Best Bargain Option at Each Position in 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 11

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

The biggest splashes in free agency generate the most interest, yet the bargain buys often have similar impacts at a greater value.

Some bargains are impossible to see coming—like Shaquil Barrett's 19.5-sack breakout in Tampa Bay last year after signing on the dotted line for one year worth $4 million.

But other bargains are easily projectable. Past performance, a better situation and the chance at an affordable contract mean certain potential bargains have a chance to vastly outperform their contracts.

Because that's what it's all about when it comes to bargains—exceeding expectations via performance. Whether it's a veteran flying under the radar, an injury risk possibly staying on the field or a younger player in a better situation, the following players can be the 2020 market's biggest bargains.