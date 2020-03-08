Angels' Anthony Rendon, Joe Maddon Discuss Signing Autographs amid Coronavirus

Matt York/Associated Press

Amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak reaching the United States, some Major League Baseball clubs have instituted new policies on autographs as a safety precaution.

The Philadelphia Phillies began a policy of having players pre-sign autographs to distribute to fans, while other organizations are using common-sense approaches that allow players to make their own decisions.

"I'm hesitant. I'm aware," Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said, per Gabe Lacques of USA Today. "Sure, we're less likely to go jump into the stands and sign a lot of autographs and be around a lot of people. The likelihood of us getting it is not high at all. But still, it's in the back of your mind.

"I'm not going to put myself in a position to heighten the chances. It's annoying more than anything."

Twenty people have died in the United States so far because of the coronavirus, which has become a global cause of concern that's limited air travel and trade while putting citizens in a state of unrest. According to Johns Hopkins, there have been more than 105,000 cases of the coronavirus diagnosed worldwide.

Sports leagues have begun preparing for worst-case scenarios. NHL teams have begun closing dressing rooms to media, and the NBA sent a memo to teams asking them to prepare for the possibility of playing games without fans in the stands. MLB has asked anyone who has visited a high-risk area within the last two weeks to not visit ballparks.

"We are undertaking many precautions currently," MLB said in a statement. "For example, we are asking anyone—including media—who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the CDC, within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities.

"We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps."

MLB has also told players to not take pens or balls directly from fans in the stands.

"We don't want to get anybody ill, because we don't want this place shut down for 14 days," manager Joe Maddon said. "So, you gotta play by the rules."