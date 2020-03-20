The Smartest NFL Free-Agency Signings Since 2000

0 of 10

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Free agency is an exciting time loaded with optimism. The simple truth is most signings don't ever realize the purported best-case scenario.

But when an offseason addition pays off, the result could be a Super Bowl ring or several years of sustained success. The championship is optimal, yes, but elite performance is to be expected.

Combing through the last 20 years, we've identified the 10 players who headed to a new team via free agency and thrived the most.

While subjective, factors include the impact on a Super Bowl run, total production and role. The list is organized chronologically.