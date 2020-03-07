Report: Some NFL Owners Want Latest CBA Proposal to Fail, Pushing 18-Game Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: The NFL 100 year anniversary logo is seen on the field before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Some NFL owners reportedly hope members of the players association vote against the proposed collective bargaining agreement so they can return to the negotiating table with an eye toward an 18-game regular season.

"They think they can get a better deal next year," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler for a report published Saturday. "They feel they gave up too much on the economics."

The current CBA offer sent to the players gives ownership the option to increase the regular season by one game, from 16 to 17, starting in 2021.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

