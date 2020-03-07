Report: Some NFL Owners Want Latest CBA Proposal to Fail, Pushing 18-Game Season

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Some NFL owners reportedly hope members of the players association vote against the proposed collective bargaining agreement so they can return to the negotiating table with an eye toward an 18-game regular season.

"They think they can get a better deal next year," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler for a report published Saturday. "They feel they gave up too much on the economics."

The current CBA offer sent to the players gives ownership the option to increase the regular season by one game, from 16 to 17, starting in 2021.

