NFL Free Agency 2020: Who Has the Most to Gain This Offseason?

Mark Brown/Getty Images

We're going to find out if veterans buy into the Miami Dolphins' rebuild. The club will go into free agency with a projected $93.7 million in cap space, the most of any team.

This past season, the Dolphins stripped down the roster to its bare bones, trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and running back Kenyan Drake—all three flourished with their new teams. The first two earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, respectively.

Now, Miami has to build for the future, and that starts with the addition of key veterans off the market. According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, running back Melvin Gordon III has an interest in the Dolphins; the team will keep tabs on his asking price, but don't rule out a cost-effective backup option.

"The Dolphins might decide a big monetary commitment at this time isn't feasible, so one option could be signing a mid-tier running back option such as Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard or former Dolphin Lamar Miller to pair with a rookie," Wolfe wrote.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have some level of interest in a former Patriot and impending free agents on their roster, specifically cornerback Logan Ryan, guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras and safety Devin McCourty.

Miami's connection to former and current Patriot players makes sense. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent 15 years in New England, working his way up from a scouting assistant to a linebackers coach and eventually calling defensive plays, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.



With a lot of cap space, general manager Chris Grier can lure some of those targets with money and sell hope in this club's three-to-four-year outlook.

If not, the Dolphins will have to draft wisely with little margin for error, building their roster credibility from scratch.

Of course, Grier has to address one elephant in the room with visiting free agents—the quarterback position.

Pending their plan or choice at quarterback, the Dolphins will experience an expedited or slow pathway back to playoff contention.

If top-tier veterans see a relatively successful future in Miami, the team could field a competitive squad in 2020, with Ryan Fitzpatrick or a rookie under center, and rise through the ranks in the coming years.