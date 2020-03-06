Mike Vrabel, Titans Deliver Water to Aid Nashville Tornado Victims

Adam Wells March 6, 2020

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel answers a question Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans lost the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Members of the Tennessee Titans, including head coach Mike Vrabel, traveled to Nashville on Friday to aid victims of the tornadoes that hit the city earlier this week. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted images from the city showing Vrabel and others passing out supplies and talking to residents:

Per Nicole Chavez, Jason Hanna and Chuck Johnston of CNN.com, 24 people were killed Tuesday when at least one tornado and severe thunderstorms hit central Tennessee. 

Nashville mayor John Cooper added 48 buildings collapsed and around 150 people were taken to hospitals as a result of the storms.

In addition to the members of the Titans donating supplies, the Titans Foundation announced a $1 million donation to aid in the recovery effort. 

Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans, is located in Nashville and is being considered for tornado relief efforts after having its power restored on Tuesday.  

