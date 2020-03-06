Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Details on Video Why He's Voting 'Yes' to New CBA

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick intends to vote in favor of the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

In a video sent to ESPN's Trey Wingo, Fitzpatrick cited an increase in minimum salaries, marijuana drug policy change, increased roster spots, better work condition/environment and better practice squad pay among the reasons for his vote.

The NFL Players Association announced Thursday it sent ballots to every union member to cast a vote for the new CBA, with a deadline of March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To this point, the majority of players who have publicly shared their opinion say they will vote against the proposed CBA.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wrote on Twitter he was against the current proposal, citing the increased risks with adding a 17th regular-season game:

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman responded to Rodgers' tweet: "Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms."

Among the key changes in the proposed CBA is a possible 17-game regular season, increasing the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, a 52-48 revenue split between owners and players, significantly reduced penalties for marijuana use and increased fines for player holdouts.

NFL team owners voted last month to approve terms of the new CBA. The NFLPA requires a simple majority of the roughly 2,000 members for it to pass.