Mike Vrabel on Tom Brady FaceTime Call: 'Those Friendships Aren't Going to Stop'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday a recent FaceTime call with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman was merely a conversation between friends.

Vrabel appeared on Good Morning Football to discuss the viral video that surfaced while Brady and Edelman attended Saturday's college basketball game between Syracuse and North Carolina with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

"My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady," the former New England Patriots linebacker said. "Those friendships aren't going to stop. He's a QB with an expiring contract."

                 

