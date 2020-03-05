Sharks vs. Wild to Be Played Despite Health Officials' Coronavirus Concerns

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks will hold Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center despite health officials calling for the cancelation of games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, Santa Clara County (California) health officials held a press conference Thursday urging sports games and other large gatherings of people to be canceled as worries about the virus continue to spread.

However, Sharks Sports and Entertainment said the game "will go on as scheduled" despite the recommendations. The Sharks also said they will "continue to actively monitor the situation."

