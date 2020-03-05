Sharks vs. Wild to Be Played Despite Health Officials' Coronavirus Concerns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

SAN JOSE, CA - MAY 06: A shot of the logo belonging to the San Jose Sharks in the center of the ice after the Vegas Golden Knights defeat the San Jose Sharks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 6, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks will hold Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center despite health officials calling for the cancelation of games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, Santa Clara County (California) health officials held a press conference Thursday urging sports games and other large gatherings of people to be canceled as worries about the virus continue to spread.

However, Sharks Sports and Entertainment said the game "will go on as scheduled" despite the recommendations. The Sharks also said they will "continue to actively monitor the situation."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

