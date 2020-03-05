Yoan Moncada, White Sox Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $70M Contract Extension

Matt York/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox have locked up another member of their young core, agreeing on a five-year, $70 million contract extension with Yoan Moncada on Thursday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal reportedly includes a club option for a sixth year and buys out two seasons of potential free agency for the third baseman and could stop him from hitting the open market until his age-31 season.

The 24-year-old was acquired in the December 2016 Chris Sale trade with Boston slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs in 2019, a year after he led the league in strikeouts with 217. He joins Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal among those under club control through at least the 2023 season in Chicago.

