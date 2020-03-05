Ex-NHL Player Matthew Barnaby Arrested After Allegedly Choking Bouncer at Bar

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

24 Apr 1998: Right wing Matthew Barnaby of the Buffalo Sabres in action during the 1st Round NHL Playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Corestates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Sabres 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Cr
Craig Melvin/Getty Images

Former NHL enforcer Matthew Barnaby was arrested Thursday in Tennessee on suspicion of choking a bouncer during a fight at the Nashville Crossroads bar. 

TMZ Sports reported Barnaby was charged with assault and public intoxication after officers responding to a call about an altercation at the bar noticed a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" while speaking with him. The bouncer told police he wanted to press charges after the alleged attack.

The 46-year-old Canada native's first court date in the case is set for later this month, per TMZ.

Barnaby played 14 NHL seasons with stops as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. He retired following the 2006-07 season with the Stars.

The rugged winger recorded 300 points (113 goals and 187 assists) and 2,562 penalty minutes in 834 career regular-season games.

Barnaby worked alongside former Sabres teammate Rob Ray on The Enforcers, a hockey-based show in the Buffalo market, after his retirement before joining ESPN in 2008. His contract was terminated by ESPN in December 2011 after a DWI arrest in the Buffalo area.

He started a podcast, Unfiltered With Matthew Barnaby, in 2019.

