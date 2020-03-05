Ex-NHL Player Matthew Barnaby Arrested After Allegedly Choking Bouncer at Bar

Craig Melvin/Getty Images

Former NHL enforcer Matthew Barnaby was arrested Thursday in Tennessee on suspicion of choking a bouncer during a fight at the Nashville Crossroads bar.

TMZ Sports reported Barnaby was charged with assault and public intoxication after officers responding to a call about an altercation at the bar noticed a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" while speaking with him. The bouncer told police he wanted to press charges after the alleged attack.

The 46-year-old Canada native's first court date in the case is set for later this month, per TMZ.

Barnaby played 14 NHL seasons with stops as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. He retired following the 2006-07 season with the Stars.

The rugged winger recorded 300 points (113 goals and 187 assists) and 2,562 penalty minutes in 834 career regular-season games.

Barnaby worked alongside former Sabres teammate Rob Ray on The Enforcers, a hockey-based show in the Buffalo market, after his retirement before joining ESPN in 2008. His contract was terminated by ESPN in December 2011 after a DWI arrest in the Buffalo area.

He started a podcast, Unfiltered With Matthew Barnaby, in 2019.