Yankees Trade Rumors: Scouts 'Certainly' Seeking SP After Luis Severino Injury

With injuries causing problems in the starting rotation, the New York Yankees "certainly have their scouts on the prowl" looking for pitching help, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The team has reportedly not yet engaged in any trade talks, but it's clear the squad will keep its eyes open for possible options.

Luis Severino will miss the entire 2020 season after Tommy John surgery, while James Paxton will be out the first few months of the season following back surgery. Domingo German was also suspended the first 81 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

           

