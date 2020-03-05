Blues Exec Explains 'Hockey Is for Everyone' Night on the Road After Criticism

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After the St. Louis Blues faced criticism Wednesday for being the only NHL team this season to schedule a "Hockey Is For Everyone" night during a road game, a team executive explained the decision.

According to USA Today (h/t ESPN's Greg Wyshynski), Blues Vice President of Media and Brand Communications Mike Caruso said high ticket demand played a role in the choice:

"Due to unprecedented ticket demand and sales following last season's success, we weren't able to execute as many ticket promotions as we have in the past. However, instead of forgoing 'Hockey Is For Everyone' completely, we wanted to brainstorm ways to continue its application.

"That is where the idea of a watch party came in. This allows us to open the entire building—over 18,000 seats—for the event, instead of having just a couple hundred available for a home game. In addition, it afforded us the opportunity to introduce a charitable element where groups can sell tickets as a fundraiser and get $5 of each sale donated back to their organization. We also have the flexibility to completely tailor our game presentation and in-game activations to the HIFE initiative—something we couldn't do at a normal home game due to pre-sold sponsorship/partner elements. Our watch parties garnered national acclaim during the playoffs last season, and we are hoping to duplicate that atmosphere with this year's HIFE event."

Rather than holding a "Hockey Is For Everyone" night during a home game, the Blues will open the Enterprise Center on March 24 for the "first-ever Hockey Is For Everyone Celebration and Watch Party," which will take place during the Blues' road game against the Washington Capitals.

Per NHL.com, the "Hockey Is For Everyone" initiative is about providing a "safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status" in hockey.

The Buffalo Sabres are the only team other than the Blues who did not schedule a "Hockey Is For Everyone" or LGBTQIA+ pride event for a home game this season, as the Sabres opted to focus on 50th anniversary celebrations instead, per Wyshynski.

Among those who expressed dismay over the Blues' decision to hold "Hockey Is For Everyone" night during a road game was Pride St. Louis, which released the following statement:

"Pride St. Louis is saddened to hear that the St. Louis Blues have again decided not to openly welcome and support LGBTQIA+ fans in a home game for a Pride Night with the Blues. We ask of the St. Louis Blues a chance to be seen, heard and supported. Other NHL teams still have a Pride night in addition to 'Hockey is for Everyone.' These teams are using their voice to support the diversity between LGBTQIA+, people of color, physical disabilities, and gender diversity, which is inspiring."

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history last season, and they are the top team in the Western Conference this season and the No. 2 team in the entire NHL behind only the Boston Bruins.

The "Hockey Is For Everyone" Watch Party, tickets will cost $10, and the Blues announced that proceeds will go to "participating organizations and Blues for Kids."