Yoenis Cespedes' Half-Brother Yoelkis Planning MLB Workout, Will Be a Free Agent

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Yoelkis Cespedes, brother of New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, will become a free agent and eligible to sign with any team on March 18, according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

Sanchez previously reported the 22-year-old will take part in showcases in March in both Florida and Arizona.

Cespedes defected from Cuba last June while competing with the Cuban national team in New York.

The 5'9", 205-pound outfielder is "considered a five-tool player with above-average tools across the board," per Sanchez.

He impressed during the World Baseball Classic and Caribbean Series in 2017, gaining some noteworthy comparisons in the process.

"He reminds me an awful lot of a young Sammy Sosa. He has the same attributes," former Toronto Blue Jays manager Buck Martinez said three years ago, per Ken Belson of the New York Times. "Good speed, strong arm, quick-twitch muscles, looks like he has a good feel for the game. And certainly, he has the bloodlines, no question about that."

All 30 organizations will now get a chance to see what Cespedes can do in a showcase before deciding on his future at the professional level.