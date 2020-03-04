Titans, Owner Amy Adams Strunk Donate $1M to Tennessee Tornado Relief Fund

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and owner Amy Adams Strunk made a $1 million donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The donation will help provide relief following the EF-3 tornado that caused damage in Nashville and surrounding areas late Monday evening.

According to Nicole Chavez, Jason Hanna and Chuck Johnston of CNN, 24 people have been reported dead while numerous homes have been destroyed.

In addition to the donation from the Titans, the NFL Foundation will donate $250,000 to CFMT while also helping football field and equipment repair for local high schools.

Adams Strunk provided her thoughts in the team's official release:

"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy. As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."

Football teams and players have proved to be valuable resources after natural disasters in the past. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt notably raised $41.6 million in relief of Hurricane Harvey, while the Rams raised more than $1.1 million after wildfires in Los Angeles.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation have pledged to help animals affected from the recent tornado in Tennessee.