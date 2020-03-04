Packers Rumors: Jimmy Graham Not Expected to Return to GB for 2020 Season

Scott Polacek
March 4, 2020
Green Bay Packers' Jimmy Graham reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Tight end Jimmy Graham's time with the Green Bay Packers will reportedly come to an end after just two seasons.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Graham is "not expected back in Green Bay," which is "not a surprise for anyone involved."

The Packers signed him to a three-year deal during the 2018 offseason. Per Spotrac, the team can cut him for a dead-cap hit of approximately $3.7 million prior to the 2020 campaign.

Graham is a five-time Pro Bowler, but three of those selections came when he was on the New Orleans Saints from 2010-14. The other two came when he was on the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-17.

On the Packers, he was not the same playmaking tight end who eclipsed 1,200 receiving yards twice and tallied double-digit touchdown catches four times. Instead, he finished the 2018 campaign with 636 receiving yards and two touchdowns and 2019 with 447 receiving yards—his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2010—and three touchdowns.

Green Bay reportedly already has eyes on a potential replacement.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported the NFC North team is planning "to make a run at Falcons free-agent TE Austin Hooper."

Hooper was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years and is just 25 years old compared to the 33-year-old Graham.

