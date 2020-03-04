Adrian Peterson Tweets Support for Dwayne Haskins Amid Tua Tagovailoa Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) is greeted by teammates on sidelines after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. Running behind Peterson is Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins might be looking for a replacement for Dwayne Haskins, but teammate Adrian Peterson has his quarterback's back:

Peterson spent the past year playing with Haskins and is set to return in 2020 after the team picked up his option, per John Keim of ESPN. 

While the opinion of a future Hall of Fame running back carries some weight, the Redskins will have to make their own decision about Haskins' future after a disappointing rookie year. The 2019 first-round draft pick completed just seven touchdowns with seven interceptions in nine games (seven starts), producing a dreadful 26.8 Total QBR.

His struggles were enough to cause the team to reportedly consider finding a new quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft, including Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

"They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now," a source told Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel. "They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete."

A lot can still change for Haskins but at least he has the support of his teammate.

