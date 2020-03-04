George Kittle Supports Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers QB Amid Tom Brady Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 1: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers stand on the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

As rumors circulate that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in Tom Brady, at least one prominent member of the team is publicly supporting their current quarterback.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted an image of himself with Jimmy Garoppolo on Instagram, along with a message: "Lets run it back 10!"

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ultimate 2020 NFL Free Agency Preview 🔊

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Ultimate 2020 NFL Free Agency Preview 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Denzel Mims Is the WR the 49ers Are Missing

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Denzel Mims Is the WR the 49ers Are Missing

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    Teams Best Positioned to Make FA Splash

    B/R dives into the cap sheets to figure out who can go after the prize free agents 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Best Positioned to Make FA Splash

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Strengths and Weaknesses for Top Prospects

    B/R takes a deep dive into the top draft prospects at every position

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Strengths and Weaknesses for Top Prospects

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report