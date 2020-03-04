George Kittle Supports Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers QB Amid Tom Brady Rumors

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

As rumors circulate that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in Tom Brady, at least one prominent member of the team is publicly supporting their current quarterback.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted an image of himself with Jimmy Garoppolo on Instagram, along with a message: "Lets run it back 10!"

