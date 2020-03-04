Former Packers, Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested on DWI, Drug Charges

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson warms up during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Former New York Jets defensive end Wilkerson is charged with driving while intoxicated after his arrest in New York City. A police spokesman says Wilkerson was arraigned Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Manhattan Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested this week in New Jersey on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, a New Jersey state police spokesperson told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Wilkerson, a Pro Bowler for the Jets in 2015, made three appearances for the Packers in 2018 and went unsigned through the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old was also arrested last June for driving while intoxicated in New York City. The Associated Press' Verena Dobnik reported he was pulled over by authorities in Washington Heights and had a blood-alcohol level of .09, just above the legal limit of .08.

Were he to sign with a team for the 2020 season, Wilkerson might face a possible suspension for his pair of arrests.

The NFL Jets handed tight end Chris Herndon a four-game ban last July, stemming from his DWI arrest in June 2018. Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson was suspended for two games in December after being arrested for DUI in September.

