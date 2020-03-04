Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Wants Reunion with Ex-Clemson Teammate Sammy Watkins

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Like a lot of sports fans, Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins is looking to relive his college days.

On Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins referenced his impending free agency and asked what his next step might be. Hopkins responded that they should team up in Houston:

Hopkins and Watkins were teammates at Clemson for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. During their time together, they helped the Tigers to win 21 games and registered a combined 4,310 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns.

As much as Hopkins might want it, playing alongside Watkins in 2020 is unlikely. He's set to earn $13.75 million in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs.

Even assuming the Chiefs released Watkins—a move that would save $14 million and bring $7 million in dead money—receiver isn't a pressing need for the Texans. Houston already triggered Will Fuller's $10.2 million option for 2020, and the team gave up two first-round picks in part to land Kenny Stills in 2019.

Unfortunately for Hopkins, a reunion probably isn't on the cards this offseason.