Leonard Fournette Posts 'Fresh Prince' Meme on Instagram After A.J. Bouye Trade

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made his feelings fairly clear after the reported trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags agreed to deal Bouye to the Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

After the news broke, Daily Sports Dosage tweeted a photoshopped picture of Fournette as Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, standing alone in an empty house, and Fournette later posted it to his Instagram.

Fournette also posted the lonely Pablo Escobar from Narcos meme:

The photos seem to suggest that Fournette is somewhat uneasy about watching the Jaguars dismantle a team that reached the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season.

Bouye is on the way out, the team declined the 2020 contract option on defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Jaguars anymore. However, they plan to use the franchise tag on him, per Schefter.

These moves came on the heels of the Jags trading Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2019 season.

The 2017 Jaguars aren't completely in the past since Fournette, Calais Campbell, Myles Jack and a few others are still in place, but it seems quite obvious that the team is trying to retool and work around a difficult salary cap situation.

After going 6-10 last season and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, expectations likely won't be high for the Jags in 2020.