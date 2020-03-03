Pirates Sanitize Spring Training Facility in Florida amid Coronavirus Concerns

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates brought in a sanitation team to perform a deep clean of their spring training facility in Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday as a precaution in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Per Giuseppe Sabella of the Bradenton Herald, a Manatee County man is a "presumptive positive" case of the coronavirus.

Bradenton is the largest city in Manatee County, and Passan wrote that the deep cleaning came after the man's confirmed case. He also noted that the sanitation team used a "sanitizing machine to address surfaces in the team's clubhouse, offices, press box, suites, dugouts and concession stands."

Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki issued the following statement:

"In an effort to be as proactive as possible and perhaps in an overabundance of caution, we took advantage of our scheduled off-day to professionally sanitize and deep clean LECOM Park. We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff."

Per Passan, the Pirates are taking a proactive approach beyond Major League Baseball's recommended guidelines, which include recommending "players not touching balls or pens handed to them by fans for autographs and ensuring players are up to date on their flu vaccines."

Per the New York Times, there have been more than 92,700 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with 118 in the United States. At least 3,158 people have died.

The 118 confirmed American cases have occurred in 16 states.